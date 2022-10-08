English
New York declares emergency over migrant crisis

SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFPLarge tents for migrants are constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on September 28, 2022 in New York City, United States.

'Although our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,' mayor says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency to address the "crisis situation over the influx of migrants." 

More than 17,000 have arrived in the city from the southern borders since April with Republican states like Texas, Arizona and Florida sending migrants to Democratic areas in the recent months.

It's part of a row with the White House as unprecedented numbers of people arrive at the US-Mexico border since September.

An average of five to six buses have been arriving in NYC every single day with one in five in the city's shelter system currently an asylum seeker.

"Although our compassion is limitless, our resources are not," Adams said on Friday in a speech at City Hall.

"We are operating near 100 percent capacity and if these trends continue, we will be over 100,000 in the year to come. That's far more than the system was ever designed to handle. This is unsustainable," the Democrat continued.

The city expects to spend $1 billion to manage the influx of the migrants, Adams underlined.

The mayor in particular criticized Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, a Republican, for failing to notify the city when sending migrants. Abbott has bused in over 3,000 migrants.

