US toughens stance against Arab League boycott of Israel

Biden administration will enhance penalties for companies that comply with decades-old boycott of Jewish state

The United States is clamping down on companies that comply with the decades-old Arab League boycott of Israel.

Matthew Axelrod, assistant commerce secretary for export enforcement, detailed the Biden administration's new rules at a meeting on Thursday of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) at the organization's Washington, DC offices.

According to the updated rules set by the US Commerce Department, penalties will be increased, including requiring companies and individuals to admit wrongdoing before attempting to settle boycott charges and subjecting US companies to fines if their foreign subsidiaries participate in the boycott of the Jewish state.

AJC's new CEO, former Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch, praised the Commerce Department's move.

"Despite warming relations some Arab nations have with Israel, the Arab League needlessly persists in this boycott, which has done nothing to hinder Israel from becoming an economic powerhouse in the Middle East,” said Deutch.

“We applaud the Commerce Department’s efforts to sanction American firms that bow to the demands of, or seek to curry favor with boycotting nations. They must be held accountable for activities that help spread anti-Zionist sentiment.”

The toughening stance against the Arab League boycott comes two years after the Abraham Accords were signed at the White House, in which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel. Morocco and Sudan later joined the accord, which has seen economic and business ties skyrocket since then, particularly between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.

Egypt and Jordan have also signed treaties with Israel ending their participation in the boycott.

However, Axelrod pointed out that countries like Syria and Iraq still boycott Israel, including Baghdad recently voting to criminalize normalization with Israel.