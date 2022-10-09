US rapper Kanye West threatens Jews in Twitter post

In removed tweet, musician says he can't be antisemitic because 'black people are actually Jewish'

Twitter on Sunday removed a post by Kanye West in which the US rapper threatens Jews while defending himself against antisemitic charges by claiming that black people are the real Jews.

The musician said in the tweet that he will go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," adding that he "actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew."

Appropriating Jewish identity is taken from the Black Hebrew Israelite cult and black supremacists who believe that Africans are the real descendants of the biblical Israelites and are thus the real Jews, while actual Jews are considered "fake Jews."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578962139741814784 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In another tweet, West, who now goes by the name "Ye," posted "Who do you think created cancel culture?"

West was booted from Instagram over another antisemitic rant on Friday.

Parent company Meta confirmed to Forbes on Saturday that his account was restricted and posts deleted.

The Instagram post in question involved a screenshot of a text conversation with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he responds to an apparent accusation that he was controlled by Jews with the response that he would use Combs as an “example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

In an interview on Thursday with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, West said that former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, wanted to "make money" from the Abraham Accords and that was why the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain was signed.