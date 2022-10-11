US: Murder case dropped against Syed, subject of ‘Serial’ podcast

Adnan Syed, 42, served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of Hae Min Lee

Prosecutors in the eastern American city of Baltimore, Maryland, dismissed their case on Tuesday against a man imprisoned for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend, which drew national attention after the podcast “Serial” raised doubts about his guilt.

Adnan Syed, 42, served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of Hae Min Lee.

A judge vacated the murder conviction last month and released him after an investigation found problems with the case, leaving prosecutors to decide whether to retry him.

On Tuesday, the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby, ordered prosecutors to drop the criminal case against Syed after DNA testing cast doubt on his involvement in Lee’s murder.

"The criminal justice system should be based on fair and just prosecution and the crux of the matter is that we are standing here today because that wasn't done 23 years ago," she said, apologizing to the Lee and Syed families.

Mosby said no DNA was recovered from Lee’s skirt, pantyhose, or jacket during a touch DNA testing that was recently performed for the first time on the evidence.

She noted that DNA was found on Lee’s shoes, but it was not from Syed, and that the investigation into who killed Lee remains open.

Syed, who was 18 when Lee was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park, maintained his innocence. He was thrust into the spotlight after the Chicago public radio station WBEZ produced the “Serial” podcast about his case in 2014.