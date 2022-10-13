Israeli embassy says Canada not doing enough for security

Ottawa downgraded level of protection despite threats, officials claim

The Embassy of Israel in Canada says that the host government is not providing a proper level of security, leaving the Ottawa diplomatic mission vulnerable to threats.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC interviewed two senior officials with the embassy who said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) downgraded security shortly after Israel's former ambassador to Canada, Nimrod Barkan, retired in November 2019.

That level of protection involved 24-hour security for the ambassador for movements between the embassy and official residence.

The ambassador position was left vacant during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a chargé d'affaires temporarily representing the Jewish state in Canada's capital city.

The officials told CBC that after the current ambassador, Ronen Hoffman, started his term in December 2021, the embassy asked the RCMP to provide the same level of security his predecessor received. However, this request was rejected by Global Affairs Canada, the government department that manages the country's diplomatic and consular relations, as well as by the RCMP.

The news organization reached out to the RCMP and Global Affairs Canada for responses.

The RCMP said that it would "it would not be appropriate to disclose specific details" about discussions with the embassy.

"The RCMP's Protective Operations (branch) is constantly assessing and adapting its security and protective posture. This is done in a manner that is based on current and evolving threat and risk environments," the statement said.

Global Affairs Canada deferred to the RCMP statement.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the embassy has safety concerns amid recent threats and an increase in antisemitic incidents.

The embassy now has the same level of security as other missions, which includes random police patrols.