New York finds ultra-Orthodox school broke education laws

New York state determined last week that a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Brooklyn failed to provide basic education to its students in a first-of-its-kind ruling against the private religious institutions.

These academies provide religious instruction in Yiddish but little-to-no instruction in English and math and even less in science, history or social studies.

Education Commissioner Betty Rosa made October 6 decision, marking the first time the state has declared an ultra-Orthodox school insufficient, the Yaffed nonprofit organization told i24NEWS.

Yaffed was founded by individuals raised within ultra-Orthodox communities and is committed to improving secular education in these schools.

Rosa's decision stemmed from a lawsuit brought by Beatrice Weber on behalf of her youngest child, then age six, alleging that the school – Yeshiva Mesivta Arugath Habosem – was failing to provide a sufficient curriculum, violating a New York state law that requires private schools to provide a comparable education to public schools.

“We could not have achieved this success without the support of Yaffed, and the vision and passion of its founder Naftuli Moster,” Weber, a mother of ten children raised and educated within the New York ultra-Orthodox community, stated. “Yaffed connected me with David Shapiro, who served as legal counsel for our lawsuit. David and Yaffed were invaluable, providing us with ongoing support and resources.”

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Orthodox Jewish children walk down a street outside of a yeshiva school in Borough Park on September 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States.

The ruling requires city education officials to work with the school to develop an improvement plan, with state officials having the final say over said plan. Rosa wrote that the school in question refused a visit from state education department officials in September and did not offer evidence that it met state education guidelines.

The outcome could extend beyond a single school, opening the door for more lawsuits about schools that fail to comply with state law.

“It is safe to say that we hope this success has repercussions well beyond this one yeshiva,” Yaffed spokesperson Shira Dickler told i24NEWS.