US jury rejects death penalty for Parkland school shooter

Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018

A US jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, who was found guilty of a mass shooting at his former Florida high school, opting instead for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for a full day on Wednesday and briefly Thursday before deciding that Cruz should receive life in prison for the February 2018 murders of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A death penalty recommendation needed to be unanimous and one or more of the 12 jurors found that it was not justified because of mitigating circumstances. Several relatives of victims reacted angrily to the verdict.

"I'm stunned. I'm devastated," said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of the students killed in the attack. "There are 17 victims that did not receive justice today. This jury failed our families today."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580585351080353792 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Prosecutors and Cruz's defense team gave their closing arguments on Tuesday after a three-month trial, during which the jury saw graphic footage of the attack and listened to harrowing testimony from survivors. Michael Satz, the lead prosecutor, said Cruz, who pleaded guilty to the murders last year, planned and carried out a "systematic massacre" and that the appropriate penalty was death.

Melisa McNeill, a lawyer for Cruz, urged the jurors to show compassion. She said Cruz was a troubled young man born with fetal alcohol stress disorder to a mother who struggled with homelessness, alcoholism, and drug addiction before putting him up for adoption.

Cruz, who was expelled from the high school, apologized for his crimes and asked to be given a life sentence without the possibility of parole in order to dedicate his life to helping others. Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set the formal sentencing for November 1.

Survivors should have another chance to testify about the impact of the shooting during the sentencing hearing, according to prosecutors.