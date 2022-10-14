ADL: Over 350 anti-Jew incidents on US campuses in 2021-22

Anti-Jewish statements typically couched in language of 'anti-Zionism'

The Anti-Defamation League published a report citing 359 anti-Israel and anti-Semitic incidents that occurred on American campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The incidents range from claiming Israel was guilty of "genocide" to banning students from organizations over support for Israel and Zionism.

“The anti-Semitic vitriol directed at pro-Israel students is deeply unsettling and makes our colleges and universities feel less safe and secure for Jewish students,” the head of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement.

The report specified that the majority of the incidents, while clearly anti-Semitic in intent, were couched in the language of anti-Zionism and support for Palestinian rights.

"While other incidents may not be anti-Semitic, collectively they may contribute to a more hostile campus environment for Jewish students," the report added.