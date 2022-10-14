US: 5 dead in North Carolina shooting, suspect captured

Shooter described as 'white male juvenile'

A shooting Thursday in North Carolina's capital Raleigh left at least five people dead, including an off-duty police officer, officials in the southeast US city said, adding that a suspect had been captured.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the shooting occurred near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular trail in the area.

"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh. Just after 5:00 pm today, multiple people were shot," she told a press conference.

The Raleigh Police Department "has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh police officer."

The shooter, a "white male juvenile," was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 pm, Raleigh Police Lieutenant Jason Borneo said in a follow-up press conference.

The mayor had earlier reported that the shooter was being "contained in a residence in the area" by police.