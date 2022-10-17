Israeli President Herzog to meet with US President Biden

This is the first political visit of Herzog to the United States since taking office

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Israel's President Isaac Herzog is set to travel to the United States next week for an official diplomatic visit, during which he will meet with the American leader in a bid to strengthen Israeli-American ties.

It will be Herzog's first political visit to Washington since taking office. He is expected to also hold policy meetings with senior Biden administration officials, senators, and Jewish community leaders.

With Biden, Herzog will discuss a number of diplomatic, security, and economic issues. They will also focus on furthering joint initiatives aimed at tackling the climate crisis.

Herzog scheduled the visit after Biden invited him to Washington during his own Middle East trip last July. According to a statement released by Herzog's office, the visit aims to strengthen the strong ties between Washington and Israel and expresses the deep bond that exists between the two countries that transcend any political disagreement.

The Israeli President will be accompanied by Israel's ambassador to Washington, Michael Herzog, as well as the US ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides.