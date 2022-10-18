White House condemns Trump's comments on US Jews as 'antisemitic'

'We need to root out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head,' says the White House spokesperson

Donald Trump's recent comments that American Jews have offered insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel were "insulting" and "antisemitic," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Donald Trump's comments were antisemitic, as you all know, and insulting both to Jews and our Israeli allies," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"But let's be clear: For years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and antisemitic figures, and it should be called out just like we called out our Democratic friends and colleagues last week," she added, referring to the condemnation of several city council members from Los Angeles who made a series of antisemitic comments.

"We need to root out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. We need to call this out. With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad, and it's rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn't understand that, either," Jean-Pierre continued.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to the request for comment from Reuters.

On Sunday, Trump warned on his Truth Social application that American Jews need to “get their act together” before “it is too late!”

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote, adding that it was somewhat surprising that “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

Several people accused Trump of playing into the antisemitic trope that US Jews have dual loyalties to the US and Israel. As a result, his comments were widely condemned, including by Jewish organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League.