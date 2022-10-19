Noah's Ark replica a showcase for U.S. creationists

Kentucky museum promotes view that theory of evolution is false

A full-sized model of Noah's Ark sitting in rural Kentucky promotes a worldview that draws visitors from across the United States -- that the theory of evolution is false.

The Ark Encounter and the associated Creation Museum espouses the belief that God literally created the Earth in six days around 4,000 BC.

Evangelical Christians flock to see the spectacular staging and sharp denunciations of scientific facts such as that dinosaurs became extinct about 65 million years ago.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP Visitors walk through a display of the Garden of Eden at the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky, United States, on September 30, 2022.

Visitors also reflect America's divided politics as the country heads into midterm elections, with creationists often aligned with the Republican Party on issues such as abortion and gay rights.

"Dinosaurs are often used by evolutionists to proclaim their worldview. So we've taken the dinosaurs back, if you will," said Mark Looy, cofounder of the ark amusement park and the museum.

Standing a few steps from a model of an allosaurus skeleton, Looy said the site offers a different view of dinosaurs -- that "most of them perished during the flood about 4,500 years ago."

The museum opened in 2007 in Petersburg, Kentucky, financed by a donation campaign and supported by Answers in Genesis, a group that believes in strict creationism.

The Ark Encounter opened in 2016 about 45 miles away in Williamstown, and contains a replica of Noah's Ark in keeping with its supposed Biblical measurements -- 510 feet long, 51 feet high, and 85 feet wide.