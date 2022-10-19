US: Trump supports Kanye West after controversial comments

'He was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive,' Trump says regarding West

Former U.S. president Donald Trump praised rapper Kanye West as they both face allegations of recent antisemitic remarks.

“He was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was,” Trump said about West. “He was great to me.”

“And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” Trump continued, referring to the phrase "Make America Great Again," his 2016 campaign slogan.

"Sometimes he’ll make a statement, and a lot of people will think it’s worse [than] he means it to be."

Earlier this month, West appeared on controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show, accusing Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner of brokering the Abraham Accords - the agreements that saw Israel normalize ties with several Arab countries - in order to "make money."

Before this, West tweeted that he was going "death con 3" on Jewish people.

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the tweet, which has now since been removed, continued.

Trump has also been facing allegations of antisemitism recently after Truth Social posts where the former president told American Jews to “get their act together."

The post said that Jewish people in the U.S. did not appreciate his support for Israel, in comments that have been referred to as antisemitic accusations of "dual loyalty."