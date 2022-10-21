YouTube star temporarily suspended after Holocaust remark

Both Klein, who is a liberal, and Shapiro are of Jewish heritage

Ethan Klein, a popular YouTube entertainer, got temporarily suspended from the video platform for saying he hoped that conservative celebrity Ben Shapiro "gets gassed first" in the event "another Holocaust" takes place.

Both Klein, who politically liberal, and Shapiro are of Jewish heritage.

"If there's another Holocaust and people start rounding up the Jews again I hope Ben Shapiro gets gassed first. Or last," Klein said on his H3TV Show earlier this week. The remark was occasioned by a discussion on Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic rants and his close ties with right-wing firebrand Candice Owens who is a correspondent for Shapiro's Daily Wire website.

Shapiro responded by saying that he wished Klein would escape the Holocaust if it happened once again.

Klein, who runs the H3H3 channel on YouTube together with his wife Hila, has courted controversy on many occasions, including by saying that the Republican National Convention should be bombed.

He met Hila, who is Israeli, at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial when she was an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier and he was on a Birthright trip.