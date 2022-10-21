Report: Classified docs from Trump’s estate held secrets on Iran, China

One document about Iran's missile program; one 'described highly sensitive intelligence work targeting China'

Documents seized from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August included highly sensitive information about Iran and China that risked exposing American espionage methods, according to a Friday report.

Among the documents recovered by U.S. Justice Department investigators described Iran's missile program, while another "described highly sensitive intelligence work targeting China," The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Investigators seized some 11,000 documents during the raid of Trump’s Florida residence to recover what the government said should be in U.S. archives, but which Trump illegally took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

Among these were just over 100 classified documents, some of which are classified as top secret and normally kept under seal, with only a few people allowed to access them.

However, at Mar-a-Lago, they were kept in locations that included Trump's personal office, with little security.

The U.S. Justice Department justified the raid on national security grounds, saying Trump was suspected of violating the Espionage Act, which prohibits the retention and sharing of highly sensitive national defense documents.

Last month, a U.S. judge refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) from Trump’s Florida home in the ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators.