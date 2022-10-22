US rejects UN report's analogy between Russia and Israel

'We categorically reject the blanket comparison'

Washington on Thursday brushed off comparisons of Israel’s military presence in the West Bank and Russia’s annexation of regions in Eastern Ukraine.

“We categorically reject the blanket comparison," said Ned Price, the State Department spokesman. "Russia... launched and waged a brutal war of aggression against another sovereign state, a sovereign state that posed and poses no threat whatsoever to the Kremlin, a military campaign… whose toll can be measured in thousands upon thousands of lives lost.”

The statement came in response to a reporter’s question about an analogy between Israel and Russia posed by Navi Pillay, the chairwoman of a United Nations Commission of Inquiry into Israel’s activities in the West Bank.

The commission cited “reasonable grounds” to conclude that the status quo in the West Bank “is now unlawful under international law due to its permanence” as well as the Israeli government’s “de-facto annexation policies.”

Pillay said that the UN General Assembly’s recent condemnation of Russia for annexing parts of Ukraine obliged the body to make a similar statement concerning Israel and Palestinian territories.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday took to Twitter to brand the report "anti-Semitic."

Price said that Israel was often unfairly singled out for criticism.

“No country is or should be immune from criticism. That, of course, includes Israel. Some of the criticism that we’ve heard – and we’ve, of course, offered our own over the course of recent months – is justified. Much of it is not.”