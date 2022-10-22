US: Indiana school board candidate says 'all Nazis weren't bad'

'The entire population of Germany was not evil Nazis even though they joined the Nazi Party'

A candidate for a schoolboard seat in the American state of Indiana stated that "not all Nazis were bad"

Matt Keefer, who is running for a seat on the Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees, was asked by a voter on Facebook regarding his stance on In an exchange on Facebook earlier this week, a voter asked Keefer about his positions on the school curriculum.“

"Would teaching students that the Tulsa Massacre was a bad thing be considered the kind of ‘indoctrination’ that teachers shouldn’t be doing? Can they also teach students that all Nazis are bad? Or is that ‘indoctrination’ as well?”

The question refers to the consternation among conservative Republicans at the introduction of a critical approach to the history of race in America into school curricula.

Keefer replied, “I have no problem with your examples being taught in schools, but a few exceptions to these specific instances. All Nazis weren’t ‘bad’ as you specify. They did horrible things. They were in a group frenzy in both cases you site [sic].”

The post was quickly deleted from Facebook yet its screenshot sparked widespread outrage.

Keefer subsequently told the IndyStar outlet that he was "not a fan of Nazis," whose leaders were "definitely bad people, but that doesn't mean the common folk that were required to join the party were all evil."

"When they say all Nazis were evil, they're talking about anybody in Germany during that time, all of them were evil people," he said. "My statement was ... the entire population of Germany was not evil Nazis even though they joined the Nazi Party."