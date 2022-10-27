Israel's Herzog slams Iran’s involvement in Ukraine war

'As far as dealing with Iranian drones, we are definitely analyzing the situation'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said in an interview on Wednesday that Israel is concerned with Iranian involvement in the Ukraine war and will continue to support Kyiv with non-lethal aid.

The president was interviewed on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer during his official visit to Washington, D.C. He responded to recent critical remarks by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky who accused Israel of lack of military aid to his country battling the Russian invasion, especially since multiple reports indicated that Iran has become involved in the war.

“My wife and I, especially my wife, have worked diligently on helping Ukrainians with both posttraumatic and traumatic treatments, and we have supplied a variety of products that are non-lethal to the Ukrainian people and we have offered the Ukrainian government help in early-warning detection systems against missiles and drones on civilian populations," Herzog told Blitzer. "There are things that strategically and technically we cannot supply."

Regarding Ukraine’s requests to supply Kyiv with Israeli air defense systems to protect civilians against Iranian-made drones, Herzog said that the issue is being discussed “intimately with all our partners, and of course we have to take into account the certain strategic elements that pertain to Israel’s functioning both vis-à-vis our region and vis-à-vis the rest of the world.”

“As far as dealing with Iranian drones, we are definitely analyzing the situation,” he noted.

Herzog added that Iranian involvement in the conflict, which Tehran has repeatedly denied, was the main point of his meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden.

“The fact that Iran, following its activities in killing its own citizens, in working towards nuclear weapons endlessly, endangering the entire world and the region — and now killing innocent civilians in Ukraine, clearly that gives you a picture of what Iran is all about and that was the main point of my meeting with President Biden,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585410233941254144 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The president also praised Biden’s position on fighting antisemitism in light of the controversial remarks about Jews recently made by American rapper Kanye West.

“The President [Biden] was crystal clear, on target, in fighting antisemitism with all tools possible… I was extremely pleased to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West… It’s a global problem. We see it in many places,” Herzog noted.