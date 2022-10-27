U.S. marks 4 years since Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Biden issues statement vowing to 'combat antisemitism and hate in all of its forms'

The United States on Thursday marked the fourth anniversary of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and wounded six others.

It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.

A quiet Shabbat morning in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood was shattered when the suspect, Robert Gregory Bowers, entered the place of worship and began firing at worshippers gathered in observance of the Jewish day of rest.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on Thursday, saying that "we stand with the community of Squirrel Hill and Jewish communities across America and around the world in resolving to combat antisemitism and hate in all of its forms."

The president noted the "ugly increase in antisemitism in America" as the reason that he established the position of the first antisemitism envoy with ambassador-level status and appointed Holocaust expert Deborah Lipstadt to fill the role.

Since the Tree of Life shooting, other acts of violence have been perpetrated against the U.S. Jewish community, including in April of 2019 in Poway, California when a gunman entered the Chabad synagogue, fatally shooting one woman and wounding three others, including the rabbi.

Jews have also recently been targeted by violent rhetoric, including from U.S. rapper Kanye West who said in a Twitter post that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The celebrity's antisemitic rants caused a major backlash, with Adidas terminating its partnership with him and the CAA talent agency dropping him as a client.