'This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong'

The intruder who attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is an internet conspiracy theorist, known for spreading anti-Semitic canards online.

Demanding to see Nancy Pelosi, David DePape broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer on Friday, in an assault that stoked fears about political violence ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

“This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, 42-year-old DePape has a long history of amplifying and propounding anti-Jewish libel, among a range of other conspiracy theories.

He was known in Berkeley, California as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public.

He's seen at photos from the 2013 wedding of pro-nudity activist Gypsy Taub, who was marrying another man.

A 2013 article in The Chronicle described David DePape as a “hemp jewelry maker” who lived in a Victorian flat in Berkeley with Taub, who hosted a talk show on local public-access TV called “Uncensored 9/11,” in which she appeared naked and pushed conspiracy theories that the 2001 terrorist attacks were “an inside job.”

One of two websites DePape apparently administered includes a category entitled “DaJewbs,” devoted to conspiracy theories including Qanon and Holocaust denial.

Numerous recent entries accuse Jews of being behind Russia’s war against Ukraine as a means of buying up the land.

“That’s some pretty sick Jewing going on if true,” said a post from Monday featuring an anti-Semitic caricature. “Bomb the country into shit so the residents leave. Buy the land up for cheap.”