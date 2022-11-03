Biden warns democracy at risk as U.S. midterms loom

Former president Donald Trump blamed for refusing to accept the 2020 election results

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that it would be a threat to democracy if some Republican candidates refused to accept the results from next week's midterm elections if they lose.

He blamed former president Donald Trump for inspiring that mindset.

In a speech in Washington, D.C. just days before Americans head to the polls, Biden noted that it is the responsibility of every American to preserve the country's democracy.

Biden also said that American democracy is under attack because of the former president and the fact that he still will not accept the results that he lost in 2020.

"American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election," Biden said.

"He refuses to accept the will of the people. He refuses to accept the fact that he lost. He has abused his power and put the loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution. He's made a big lie an article of faith in the 'MAGA' Republican party," Biden continued, adding that the Trump wing represented a minority of the GOP.

"The great irony of the 2020 election is that it is the most attacked election in our history, and yet there's no election in our history that we can be more certain of its results. Every legal challenge that could have been brought, was brought. Every recount that could have been undertaken, was undertaken. Every recount confirmed the results."