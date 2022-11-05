Trump to 'very, very, very probably' run for U.S. presidency in 2024

Performance of Trump-endorsed candidates in midterms could be decisive

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

The report comes days before next week's US midterm elections, where polls show Republicans poised for potentially big victories, winning control not only in the House of Representatives but the Senate.

Trump, who has spent much of the last two years fulminating over his loss, and pushing the discredited theory that there was election fraud, used a rally appearance to send the strongest signal so far that he's planning a comeback bid.

"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.

That, however, is likely to depend on how well the right-wing candidates promoted by Trump do on Tuesday. Another factor in play is the threat hanging over Trump from an investigation into his hoarding of top secret documents at his Florida golf resort -- and potential indictment on serious criminal charges.