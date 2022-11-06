Trump calls for ‘giant red wave’ ahead of U.S. midterms

The midterms are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House

Former U.S. president Donald Trump called Saturday for a Republican "giant red wave" to defeat Democrats in next week's midterm elections.

"If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the 'American Dream,' then this Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave," he told a rally in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, referring to the party's traditional color.

The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate - as well as many state governors and other officials.

The former president is pushing hard in the final days of the campaign, visiting Iowa and Florida as well as Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Trump was supporting Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, a slick and famous TV doctor who is running against Democrat John Fetterman, currently the state's lieutenant governor.

With the Senate evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats - Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, holds the tie-breaking vote - the winner in Pennsylvania could determine control of the upper house of Congress and thus the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Earlier on Friday, media reported that Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The politician is currently under an investigation into his hoarding of top secret documents at his Florida golf resort and is facing potential indictment on serious criminal charges.