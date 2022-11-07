Biden warns U.S. midterm loss could threaten democracy

Polls in the final stretch put Republicans ahead in the fight for the House of Representatives

President Joe Biden pulled out the stops Sunday to mobilize U.S. voters in defense of democracy, hoping to counter a Republican "red wave" in this week's midterms that could help set Donald Trump on a course back to the White House.

"If you all show up and vote, democracy sustained, not a joke," the president told a rally in upstate New York - historically Democratic territory - with two days to go until Tuesday's vote.

"This is your generation's moment to defend it. To preserve it. To choose it," Biden told the audience at St. Lawrence University, turning solemn as he recalled last year's assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters refusing to accept defeat.

At the southern end of the Atlantic coast, in Miami, Trump held a competing rally in support of Florida Republican candidates - but his own political future was more front and center.

"I will probably have to do it again," teased the politician, sporting his iconic red hat - urging supporters to "stay tuned" for his final campaign rally, Monday night in the Midwestern state of Ohio.

Polls in the final stretch put Republicans ahead in the fight for the House of Representatives, and also show them gaining momentum in key Senate races as voters seek to take out frustration over four-decades-high inflation and rising illegal immigration.

U.S. midterm elections are typically seen as a referendum on the president in power, whose party tends to lose seats in Congress, particularly if - as with Biden - the president's approval rating is under 50 percent.