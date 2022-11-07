'Putin's chef' admits to U.S. election 'interference’

'Gentlemen, we interfered, we interfere and we will interfere,' Yevgeny Prigozhin says

Russian businessman, and founder of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed his interference in the U.S. elections, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

In his team’s response to a press inquiry made by the opposition media Radio Svoboda, Prigozhin, who is nicknamed "Putin's chef" was quoted as saying that it is being done "carefully, precisely, surgically.”

"I will answer you very subtly, delicately and I apologize, I will allow a certain ambiguity. Gentlemen, we interfered, we interfere and we will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” the businessman said.

Prigozhin is sanctioned by Washington and European states and has been repeatedly accused of running a "troll factory" to influence the outcome of votes in several Western countries.

He has also been spotted in Russian prisons recruiting inmates to fight in the Ukraine war, although there are no legal grounds for releasing prisoners before the end of their sentence under Russian law.