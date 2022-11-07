'If you see anything online that explains that a particular group is a cause of your problems, it's crap'

Former U.S. president Barack Obama on Sunday called out celebrities who post antisemitic conspiracy theories online, calling them "dangerous" during a speech in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia – the site of the deadliest anti-Jewish attack in the history of the United States.

While campaigning for the Democrat party ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, the former White House tenant condemned the recent assault on Paul Pelosi – husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – by a man who has spread antisemitic theories online.

Obama warned that political leaders who take such violence lightly put others at risk, referring to several conservatives who sought to cast doubt on the veracity of the attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589038471187791872 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He added that the dangers of political speech go beyond politicians.

"Whether out of malice or ignorance, we have recently seen major celebrities take up vile antisemitic conspiracy theories online. And you don't have to be a student of history to understand how dangerous and unacceptable it is," said Obama.

The former president appeared to be referring to antisemitic theories being relayed recently by popular artists and athletes, including rapper Kanye West, basketball star Kyrie Irving, and former football player KJ Wright.

"I don't know when we decided we were going to believe everything we read on the internet,” Obama continued.

“If you read or see anything online that explains that a particular group – be it black, white, Jewish, Catholics, immigrants, or gays – is the cause of all your problems, you can say it's crap. It's a lie. It's a dangerous poison.”