Polls open in crucial U.S. midterm elections

Polls opened in the United States Tuesday morning for the 2022 midterm elections, with Republicans hoping to take back the Congress and Democrats fighting to keep their majority.

But even if Republicans win only the House of Representatives, that would scupper U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda for the last two years of his first term, and potentially lead to a weakening of U.S. support for Ukraine's resistance against Russia.

If Democrats can't even hold the Senate, then Biden would find himself in a state of constant political warfare in Washington. There would also be immediate, harsh questions over whether the president, who turns 80 this month, should seek a second term or give way to a younger party member.

Georgia and Pennsylvania are key states to keep an eye on during the race.

In the southern state, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faces off against Republican Herschel Walker. The latter has recently been embroiled in controversy, including a former girlfriend claiming he paid for her to have an abortion, despite his staunch anti-abortion platform.

In Biden's home state of Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman faces off against Republican Mehmet Oz - more commonly known as TV personality Dr. Oz - who secured an endorsement from former president Donald Trump.

Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Poll workers prepare to open their voting location on November 8, 2022 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, United States.

Trump is using the midterms to cement his status as the de facto Republican leader and presumptive presidential nominee. The night before polls opened, he said he would make a 'very big announcement' on November 15, expected to be his formal bid to return to the White House.

The pressing issue for most voters is the economy as U.S. inflation stands at a dizzying 8.2 percent. Although it is a global issue over which presidents have very limited power, Republicans have blamed Democrats for exacerbating price hikes through runaway spending.

In a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey of around 2,000 registered voters, 48 percent said inflation was more likely to make them vote Republican, while 36 percent said it pushed them towards Democrats.