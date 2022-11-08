'Lucky ticket’ in California wins $2 billion in U.S. lottery

The winner's name has not yet been revealed

A single ticket sold in California scooped an eye-watering $2 billion on Tuesday after a delayed draw in the United States lottery.

Only "one lucky ticket" of the millions sold across the country matched all six numbers in the Powerball draw, California Lottery said.

"California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire!" the organization tweeted.

Tuesday's draw, which was originally supposed to take place on Monday night, was postponed after a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols due to high demand for tickets.

The winner, who has not yet been named, can choose to take a lump sum all at once, estimated to be around $1.4 billion, or the entire amount in annuities over three decades. Most winners choose the lump sum payout.

Until the win, there had not been a jackpot drawn since August 3, when a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania raked in an estimated $206.9 million. Since then, 40 consecutive draws have produced no winner, as the Powerball jackpot continued to grow.