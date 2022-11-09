Republicans leading over Democrats in congressional elections; results closer in gubernatorial races

US media projections showed Republicans with a lead over Democrats in the hours after polls began to close in the 2022 midterms late Tuesday.

With votes still being counted, including many mail-in ballots that may skew votes in Democrats' favor, early polls are liable to be inaccurate.

Prominent Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is slated to retain his New York seat. Far-right conspiracy theorist and Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia is expected to remain in Congress as well.

The gubernatorial races are more neck-to-neck, as Democrats managed to flip Massachusetts and Maryland, according to early polls. Meanwhile, U.S. media predicted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis being re-elected.

If accurate, Massachusetts will have elected the country's first openly lesbian governor in Maura Healey.

The midterm elections come after fierce campaigns after Democrats took control of the presidency and Congress in 2020. Five states are holding abortion referendums after the US Supreme Court waived Roe v. Wade ruling, which granted abortion rights.

The legacy of U.S. President Joe Biden's policies is also in focus, with the entire House of Representatives and a third of Senate seats up for grabs.

However, most voters have said the deciding issue is the economy.