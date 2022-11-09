DeSantis reelected as Trump warns against White House run

Republican governor coasts to victory in Florida, setting up potential presidential run in 2024

Republican Ron DeSantis coasted to victory on Tuesday night during the U.S. midterm elections, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist to be reelected governor of Florida.

The 44-year-old is considered a rising star in the GOP and a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

Former president Donald Trump would be the party's frontrunner if he decides to make another run for the White House, which he hinted at by saying that he will be making a "big announcement" on November 15.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday night, Trump said that it would be a "mistake" for DeSantis to run for president, indicating that "the base would not like it."

The former president also threatened to reveal "things about him that won't be very flattering - I know more about him than anybody - other than, perhaps, his wife."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio, United States.

On Tuesday, the Florida resident told reporters that he had voted for DeSantis.

With 99 percent reporting, DeSantis had 59.5 percent of the vote (4,594,700) versus 39.9 percent for Crist (3,080,204).

“We not only won election, we have rewritten the political map,” DeSantis said in a victory speech in Tampa.

Crist served as Republican governor of the state from 2007 until 2011 before becoming a Democrat in 2012.