Red wave fails to sweep over U.S. in midterms

'It was a bad night for Donald Trump and his candidates, especially in crucial swing states'

A "red wave" predicted by Republicans failed to materialize as the results rolled in from Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States.

Instead, voters showed a mix of preferences with many Democratic candidates proving resilient.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a full term in a close race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, a Jewish member of Congress.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP New York State Governor Kathy Hochul gestures as she speaks to supporters during an election night event at at the Capitale in New York City, United States on November 8, 2022.

Hochul, who replaced disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo, became the first woman elected governor of New York.

"It was a bad night for Donald Trump and his candidates, especially in crucial swing states," i24NEWS senior U.S. correspondent Mike Wagenheim said.

The losses for Trump included in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where Democrat John Fetterman defeated TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Senate race.

Trump's rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, easily won reelection, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist.

The 44-year-old is considered a rising star in the GOP and a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

"The supposed Republican wave people were predicting only happened in Florida," Wagenheim noted, adding that it gives DeSantis a boost heading into a likely presidential primary matchup against Trump.

The Jewish vote

Eric Lynn, a former Obama administration official who got the funding started for the Iron Dome program, lost in Florida despite closing in on the polls in the last few weeks.

Annette Tadeo running out of Miami for a congressional seat would have been the first Hispanic Jew ever elected to the Congress, but she fell in her congressional race.

Jewish Democrat Chuck Schumer in New York was reelected to the Senate. It remains to be seen if he will remain majority leader with the fate of the chamber still in question as the vote counting continued.

Michael Bennet, another Jewish senator from Colorado, also won reelection.

Also, an Israeli-American was running for attorney general in Nevada - Sigal Chattah. She lost by a wide margin.

The members of the "squad," the progressive members of Congress with anti-Israel stances, all won. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar all won reelection in their respective races.