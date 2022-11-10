Adidas partners with Anti-Defamation League to fight antisemitism

‘There is no place for antisemitism, racism and hatred within sport’

German sportswear giant Adidas announced on Thursday it will partner with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to fight antisemitism after Kanye West’s controversial remarks forced the company to end their collaboration.

Responding to ADL’s campaign condemning West’s antisemitic comments and tweets and a dip in the stock price, Adidas broke the contract with the rapper, the last of major brands to do so. West's fortune went down to $400 million from $2 billion following the move.

Adidas North America President Rupert Campbell announced the new partnership during the ADL’s annual summit in New York.

"We recognize that we don't always get it right. We're not perfect, but here we know without a doubt that we made the right decision," Campbell told members of the Jewish community.

"The racist and antisemitic hate speech of our former partner violated our values. We have taken steps to begin to dismantle the partnership … There is no place for antisemitism, racism and hatred within sport, within Adidas or within society," he added.

"I want to say this loud and clear to everyone. We continue to stand with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism and with all communities around the world who face injustice and discrimination," Campbell stressed.

ADL's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt welcomed the partnership sporting a new pair of Samba sneakers.