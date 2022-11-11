New Jersey teen arrested for threat against Jews

The suspect is named as Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville

An 18-year-old man was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday and charged with making threats to commit a hate crime against Jews.

The alert prompted the FBI last week to issue an unusual warning to synagogues across the state to bolster security.

Omar Alkattoul of Sayreville, New Jersey, appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon to face one count of transmitting an online threat to injure others, and a magistrate judge ordered he remain in detention without bail.

Alkattoul allegedly sent to another person a document he wrote about attacking Jews, entitled "When Swords Collide."

In the manifesto, Alkattoul wrote that he wanted to attack Jews on behalf of Islamic State.

“No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” US Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement. “There is nothing the US Attorney’s Office takes more seriously than threats to our communities of faith and places of worship.”