US Midterms: Kelly holds on to Arizona seat in critical win for Dems

This leaves Biden's party just one seat short of retaining control of Senate

President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held on to their Senate seat in Arizona, US networks projected Friday, leaving the party just one seat short of retaining control of the upper house of Congress.

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, edged out his Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and CBS television reported.

With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both those races to take the majority.