Texas hostage rabbi talks security with i24NEWS

'We collectively need to address and speak out against hate in all of its forms'

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker discussed with i24NEWS ways to improve security at synagogues nearly 10 months after being held hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

The former leader of Beth Israel along with three other people survived the 11-hour hostage crisis that ended with the perpetrator shot dead by tactical officers from the FBI Hostage Rescue team.

Brandon Bell/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is seen on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas, US.

He is now the rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and also serves as a security adviser to the Anti-Defamation League and was in New York City last Thursday for the ADL's Never is Now summit, which is where i24NEWS senior U.S. correspondent Mike Wagenheim caught up with Cytron-Walker.

"This is not the world we hoped to be living in and we collectively need to address and speak out against hate in all of its forms. Not just antisemitism, but in all of its forms because when the entirety of the community, when everyone feels safe and secure, then you are not going to have the extremism and that's a really important point," the rabbi said.

While acknowledging the importance of going through security training and having an emergency action plan in place, Cytron-Walker stressed relationship-building as a key part of any institution's security preparations.

"Relationship-building was so important in our situation -- with neighbors, other religious institutions and law enforcement prior to something bad happening. During my incident in January I was literally texting with the chief of police and that helped make a big difference," he said.

"Too many times in Jewish history we had something horrible happen to us and there was no love, there was no support, there was no reaction," Cytron-Walker continued.

"When the relationships are strong, the likelihood is that much greater [of a strong response] and it's also just as important if something bad happens to another community that we are offering love and support, and again if we can offer that before something happens it makes the whole community stronger."