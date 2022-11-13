U.S. seeks no conflict with China, says Biden ahead of G20 summit

The Ukraine war is expected to dominate discussions in Bali alongside climate commitments and food insecurity

U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of expected tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week.

Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face on Monday as bilateral tensions simmer at their worst in decades.

The United States would “compete vigorously” with Beijing while “ensuring competition does not veer into conflict,” said Biden, who landed in Bali after meeting southeast Asian and east Asia leaders in Cambodia.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also arrived in Bali from Cambodia earlier on Sunday. He earlier accused the West of militarizing southeast Asia to contain Chinese and Russian interests in a geostrategic battleground.

Lavrov is representing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summits and is expected to hear stinging rebukes from within the G20 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout is expected to dominate discussions in Bali alongside climate commitments and food insecurity.

Tensions over the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and North Korea are also expected to come into focus, as Biden said that Washington is “more aligned than ever” with Seoul and Tokyo on Pyongyang’s “provocative behavior.”

Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan promised a joint statement response if North Korea carries out another nuclear test.

After a trilateral meeting in Cambodia with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Biden called their countries "critical allies.”

In a joint statement, the three leaders strongly condemned North Korea's unprecedented number of ballistic missile launches this year and said they posed a "grave threat" to peace and security in the region.