Lapid on U.S. Abu Akleh probe: Israeli soldiers won't be investigated by FBI

Initial reports indicate that the Federal Bureau of Investigation will conduct the probe

Israel's outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that soldiers of the Israeli army (IDF) would not be investigated by a foreign country, responding to reports about the U.S. launching probe into the killing of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"IDF soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any foreign country, however friendly. Our strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans," Lapid said.

The United States on Monday informed Israel that it decided to investigate the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera reporter who was shot to death during an Israeli army operation in the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp in May earlier this year.

Initial reports indicated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation would conduct the probe.

Abu Akleh worked for Al Jazeera for 25 years before she was killed while covering an Israeli military raid conducted as part of Operation "Break the Wave" on May 10, 2022.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday called the announced probe a "grave mistake."

The Israeli army "conducted an independent and professional investigation, which was presented to the Americans," Gantz continued.

"I made it clear to the American representatives that we stand behind the [Israeli] soldiers, that we will not cooperate with any external investigation, and we will not allow interference in Israel's internal affairs."

Israel first claimed that the journalist was caught in the crossfire and shot by Palestinians. Then, in September, a report was released by the Israeli army concluding that Abu Akleh was likely hit by its forces, albeit mistakenly.

But her family, as well as much of the Palestinian community, still blame Israeli forces for deliberately targeting and killing her.

“The evidence is overwhelming. It’s been over four months since Shireen was killed. Our family shouldn’t have to wait another day for justice,” Abu Akleh's family said in a statement in September as part of a complaint filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“It’s obvious that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. The US still has an obligation to investigate and take meaningful action for one of their own citizens. But when an individual state fails to protect its own citizens, it’s the responsibility of the international community to protect them instead,” they added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566775289245536256 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Although the Israeli army conducted its own investigation and acknowledged that the bullet in question was likely fired by an Israeli soldier, it denies the allegations that the journalist was deliberately targeted. The family criticized the army's internal investigation, saying it "tried to hide the truth and avoid taking responsibility."

The evidence the Abu Akleh family attached to the ICC complaint was released by Al-Haq, a Palestinian rights group blacklisted by the Israeli military over its alleged ties to the terrorist group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, as well as the London-based research firm Forensic Architecture. The report combined spatial and audio analysis, drone footage, geotagged video, and never-before-seen video footage filmed by another reporter at the scene.