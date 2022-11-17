U.S.: Republicans win House, splitting Congress

'Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver' - Rep. Kevin McCarthy

The Republican Party took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to projections by U.S. media Wednesday.

The race for the Senate ended in the Democrats retaining control after elections earlier in November.

"Republicans have officially flipped the People's House!" top Republican House member Kevin McCarthy tweeted. "Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”

“I congratulate Leader McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The House majority gives Republicans major legislative power to oppose Biden’s agenda, although the “red wave” they hoped for did not materialize in the Senate. The Democrats won 50 seats in the 100-seat upper chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaker.

In the 435-member lower chamber, Republicans secured 218 seats, with six more races uncalled.

Biden called for collaboration after the elections.

“As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare,” he said.

“The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”

This comes a day after former president Donald Trump announced his bid for the White House in 2024. Trump-endorsed candidates performed poorly in the elections, which is expected to embolden other possible candidates for the Republican nomination.