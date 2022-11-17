Russia maintains ‘offensive’ biological weapons program - U.S.

Russia earlier accused U.S. of creating laboratories in Ukraine where it secretly develops biological weapons

Russia is working on an “offensive biological weapons program,” according to a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. State Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in his report on “Worldwide threats to the Homeland” stated that Moscow might be breaking the Biological Weapons Convention.

“The United States assesses that Russia maintains an offensive biological weapons program and that other potential state adversaries engage in activities that raise concerns regarding compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention,” the report said, adding that results of the Covid-19 pandemic “expand global interest in leveraging and advancing biological capabilities.”

“The use of chemical agents by Russia and North Korea in targeted attacks outside their borders in recent years reaffirms our commitment to monitor for and defend against similar attempts in the homeland,” the document noted.

Mayorkas also emphasized the risks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that could affect the U.S.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine intensified the risk of a cyber-attack, impacting our critical infrastructure earlier this year. Nation state aggression is creating a heightened risk of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear-related threats to Americans as well,” the report said.

According to the document, Russia remains a “significant threat” to the U.S. networks and critical infrastructure as “it refines and employs sophisticated cyber espionage, influence, and attack capabilities, particularly in response to international pressure following its invasion of Ukraine.”

Earlier in March, Russia accused the U.S. of creating laboratories across Ukraine where it has been "secretly developing biological weapons" and conducting "dangerous experiments," allegedly using migratory birds and bats to spread pathogens. However, no evidence of those claims have been presented.