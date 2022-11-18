Even if charged, Trump can still run for president

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday named the former chief prosecutor for the special war crimes tribunal in the Hague to oversee two criminal probes into former president Donald Trump.

"Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced today the appointment of former career Justice Department prosecutor and former chief prosecutor for the special court in the Hague, Jack Smith, to serve as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations," the department said in a statement.

The move comes just three days after the former president announced a new run for the White House in 2024.

Trump is the target of multiple Justice Department probes. He is being investigated for his role in last year's U.S. Capitol attack, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the stashing of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

In addition, New York state's attorney general Letitia James filed a civil suit against Trump and three of his children, accusing them of business fraud. Trump, who says he is a victim of political persecution, has not been charged with any crimes.

The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation would serve to help insulate Garland, an appointee of the Democrat Biden, from charges that the probe is politically motivated. The special counsel would still report to the attorney general, who would have the ultimate say on whether charges should be brought.

Even if charged, Trump can still run for president - nothing in U.S. law bars a person charged with or convicted of a crime from doing so.