PM-elect tells Jewish Republicans that disagreements with Biden are just 'in the family'

Israel's prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed his disagreements with U.S. President Joe Biden during a speech on Saturday to Jewish Republicans.

Speaking via video link to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual convention in Las Vegas, Netanyahu highlighted his decades-long friendship with the current leader of the Democratic party.

"Although we disagree on some issues... these are disagreements within the 'mishpacha' (Hebrew word for family)," Netanyahu joked.

"I've had the privilege of dealing with several American presidents, and I can tell you that, while there were occasional differences with Republican and Democratic presidents, I appreciated the consistency of the American-Israeli alliance," the Israeli leader continued.

In the address to the hundreds of Jewish Republicans gathered at the Venetian Resort and Casino, he also noted his respect and appreciation for former U.S. president Barack Obama along with Biden while also stressing the importance of maintaining bipartisan support in the region.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump also took the stage of the event, claiming that he would have brokered additional peace agreements between Israel and "maybe all of the remaining Arab countries" had he remained in office for a second term.

In his satellite address, Trump repeated false claims about the 2020 election and that it had been rigged.