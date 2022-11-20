NYPD arrests suspects plotting attack against Jews

'A large hunting knife, an illegal Glock 17 firearm and 30-round magazine, and several other items' seized

Law enforcement in New York City arrested two men and seized weapons in a "developing threat to the Jewish community."

Christopher Brown, 21, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, were charged with making terrorist threats, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

A Nazi armband was also reportedly found with those weapons.

The NYPD's counter-terrorism unit already identified the threat on Friday and they later arrested the individuals outside of Penn Station.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the arrests in a statement Saturday.

The FBI also joined in the investigation, which led authorities to move "swiftly to gather information, identify those behind it, and operationally neutralize their ability to do harm," Sewell said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority arrested Brown and Mahrer as they were entering Penn Station in Manhattan early Saturday, seizing “a large hunting knife, an illegal Glock 17 firearm and 30-round magazine, and several other items," according to the commissioner.

Brown is being charged with threatening terrorism, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon. Mahrer is facing a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

The threats were tracked on Twitter, with a post being flagged that threatened an attack on a synagogue.

It comes at a time with antisemitic incidents at the highest level in decades across the state of New York, with over 400 incidents logged last year, according to an annual report released in April by the Anti-Defamation League. The 51 physical assaults were the most recorded by the ADL since the group started tracking these types of incidents in 1979.