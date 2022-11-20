U.S.: 5 dead in Colorado Springs gay club shooting

Another 18 people wounded in mass shooting at Club Q

Five people were killed Saturday night in a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs, in the United States, police said.

Another 18 people were wounded in the shooting at Club Q.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1594286331643019264 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A suspect believed to be the shooter was found inside the venue, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro said at a news conference, adding that the suspect was in custody and being treated for injuries.

Police got the initial phone call about the shooting just before midnight, Castro told media.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come,” said Castro.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Police did not immediately provide a possible motive behind the shooting.

A Southern Poverty Law Center analysis of hate crimes found that the LGBT community is more likely to be victimized by violent crimes than other minority communities.

In 2016, 49 people were killed and 53 more were wounded in a massing shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

This is a developing story