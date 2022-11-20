NBA star Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community

'I don’t have hate in my heart for the Jewish people'

Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving during an interview on Thursday apologized for posting a link to an antisemitic film after he had been suspended from the team over two weeks ago.

In his first interview after the scandal, Irving said that he wanted to “apologize deeply” for his actions and that he now understands the “power of my voice, the influence that I have.”

“I’m not antisemitic. I never have been. I don’t have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identifies as a Jew. I’m not anti-Jewish or any of that,” the player stressed.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters,” he added.

It is his second apology after the scandal that had Irving miss eight games. Irving is now listed as “questionable” for the upcoming game on Sunday against the Grizzlies. The fact that he gave the interview on the eve of the game raises fans’ hopes for his anticipated return.

Irving was suspended from the Nets on November 3 after he posted a link on Twitter to an antisemitic 2018 film called “Hebrew to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” He also lost a $17-million deal with Nike and a planned release of his new Kyrie 8 shoes scheduled for November 8 was called off.