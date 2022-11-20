U.S. President Joe Biden turns 80

Biden becomes the first octogenarian in the Oval office

America’s oldest president, Joe Biden, turned 80 on Sunday with experts debating whether he should run for a second term, which would end when he will be 86. The previous record was set by Ronald Reagan who was 77 when he left the White House.

Biden is said to celebrate his jubilee with a quiet family brunch hosted by his wife, Jill, just a day after their granddaugher's wedding held at the White House. The fact that there is not much attention drawn by the White House to the event is seen by some as the recognition that the president’s age going well beyond the average retirement mark of 65, might become a problem if he enters the 2024 presidential race.

Biden has previously said that he would reveal his possible re-election plans at the beginning of 2023. However, with former president Donald Trump, who is just four years younger than Biden, having announced his presidential bid on Tuesday, Democrats have to keep up.

On Thursday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would step down from the party leadership, breaking the precedent of the last few years when Washington was run by the oldest group of top officials in America’s history. Both the president, the House Speaker, as well as House and Senate majority leaders were in their 70s and 80s.

As Biden passes the milestone of becoming the first octogenarian in the Oval Office, U.S. press and social media users wonder when the current generation of leaders will give way to younger politicians representing their grandchildren. According to the latest polls, nearly 86 percent of Americans believe the cutoff for serving as president should be age 75 or younger, while two-thirds of the U.S. voters indicated they do not want neither Biden nor Trump to run again.