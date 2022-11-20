Kushner 'potential' FBI mole, says former Trump attorney

'Jared got everything that he wanted, and so did Ivanka,' says Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen

Former U.S. president Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen claimed during an interview that Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, informed the Justice Department about classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka forewent attending the former president's announcement that he was seeking reelection in 2024. She later told American broadcast channel Fox News, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

"I do not plan to be involved in politics," she added, saying she plans to support Trump "outside of the political arena."

AP Photo/John Locher Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to former U.S. president Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, United States.

Cohen appeared on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" on Saturday, saying that Ivanka and her husband Kushner may have been the informants who tipped off the FBI, resulting in the raid on the Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. Dozens of documents were seized from Trump's Florida estate, including some classified items in his office's desk drawer.

"Jared got everything that he wanted, and so did Ivanka," Cohen said, offering his opinion on why the pair would not be returning to the Trump campaign. "They made $640 million while they were in the administration."

"I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago document and so on," he continued.

"And it would be very interesting to have, let's say, the son-in-law, the daughter, who are FBI informants - DOJ informants - acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in."

Trump had claimed that all the documents kept at Mar-a-Lago were declassified before he left office, although no evidence was provided to prove this, and his lawyers have not used this argument in court. In September, the former president told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he could declassify the documents "just by saying it's declassified, even by thinking about it."