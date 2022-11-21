Police names suspect in Colorado LGBT club shooting

22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich began shooting as soon as he walked into the club

Colorado Springs Police on Sunday identified the suspect in the deadly shooting that took place in LGBT Club Q the previous night.

Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told reporters during a news conference that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was the alleged shooter. He used a “long rifle” but multiple firearms were found at the scene, according to police.

Aldrich began shooting as soon as he walked into the club shortly before midnight. The suspect was stopped by two people, whom authorities didn’t identify but described as “heroes.”

Aldrich was injured and remains in the hospital. His release will be determined by medical personnel, police said.

According to the owner of Club Q, Nic Grzecka, told reporters that they didn't recognize the suspect and had never seen him before.

Five people died and at least 25 more were wounded as a result of the attack. U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement following the incident that no motive had been established, but noted that LGBTQ community has been "subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years."