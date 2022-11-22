U.S. ties with S.Arabia 'under review' despite Khashoggi ruling

‘The Biden administration doesn't really have a workaround here’

Washington's relationship with Saudi Arabia is still "under review" despite the recent ruling granting the Saudi crown prince immunity from a trial over the killing of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

In 2018, Khashoggi, who was living in the United States, was brutally murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. American intelligence later said the operation was carried out by Saudi agents and was ordered directly by the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS.

Khashoggi's fiancée sued the prince in a U.S. court. Last week, U.S. Justice Department ruled that the de-facto ruler of the Gulf state had immunity due to having been named prime minister in the Saudi government earlier in September.

"The opinion that we provided does not in any way speak to the merits of the case or the status of the bilateral relationship," Blinken said at a news conference in Qatar after an annual U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue.

"Our review of that relationship is ongoing," he added, noting there were no plans for the prince to visit the U.S.

Blinken underlined that the legal opinion on the prince’s immunity, which received criticism from human rights groups, was based on "long-standing practice" observed in "hundreds of cases."

Analysis

The Biden administration, or any U.S. government for that matter, doesn't really have a workaround here. Immunity is not granted just to protect foreign heads of state, dignitaries, and diplomats. It is given with the expectation that the same protection will be provided in return to Americans.

One does not work without the other. The U.S. isn't defending MBS with this decision, rather, it's defending its own people. The immunity granted to MBS is a legal concept and is likely to be as compartmentalized as possible in the broader U.S.-Saudi relationship.