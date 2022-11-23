U.S. mass shootings rekindle gun law debate

Colorado attack 'might prompt further conversation on how guns make hate more dangerous and deadly'

A gunman killed five people and wounded 17 in a Colorado nightclub; across the United States, a Walmart manager shot down six fellow employees and wounded several others in Virginia – America’s latest high-profile mass shootings that happened within a handful of days.

Saturday’s shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and Tuesday’s bloodshed at the Chesapeake supermarket have fueled debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns.

The shooting in Colorado at Club Q, in particular, renewed discourse over "red flag" gun laws – which are used irregularly across the U.S. – while also highlighting the country’s “rising anti-gay rhetoric,” according to Naazneen Barma, director of the Scrivner Institute of Public Policy at the University of Denver in Colorado.

“I was horrified to see the news. I found it especially heartbreaking that it happened in a space that the LGBTQ+ community had identified as safe for itself amidst rising hateful, anti-gay rhetoric and transphobia,” Barma told i24NEWS.

AP Photo/ Parker Seibold The sun shines on a sign placed at a memorial outside of Club Q following a fatal shooting at the gay nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States.

Extreme risk

Red flag laws allow courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders” (ERPO) to remove firearms from those considered at risk of harming themselves or others, and have been touted by gun safety advocates as crucial tools to prevent mass shootings.

However, data shows that the use of such laws is significantly uneven across the 19 states that have them – including Virginia and Colorado – with one of the lowest rates of filed petitions being in Colorado.

It is not clear whether utilizing the state’s law would have prevented 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich from shooting up Club Q, in what is being investigated as a hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community. But records indicate that Aldrich did not face prosecution after his mother reported him for threatening her with a bomb and other weapons last year, which led to a standoff with law enforcement and the evacuation of neighboring homes.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, United States.

In the aftermath of the attack in Colorado, officials said “we can’t infer that the shooter’s past actions should have led to an ERPO against him under the state’s red flag law,” Barma noted.

She explained that, although red flag laws are intended to prevent individuals who present a clear threat to others from having access to firearms, they also require family members or law enforcement to “actively make the case to a judge.”

Since Colorado passed its red flag law in January 2020, the midwestern state has seen relatively few petitions for ERPOs, with one study finding that 109 were filed in the first year, compared to more than 9,000 in Florida since 2018.

Shifted debate

Such a disparity reflects the deep opposition to red flag laws in Colorado, but constitutes only part of the nationwide clashing of ideologies regarding gun control. In the wake of May's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas – which left 19 children and two teachers dead – the most significant federal gun reform legislation since 1994 was passed as a response to the shocking event.

While the political space might not be as "open" to even stronger measures, the latest attacks, especially the one in Colorado, could shift the debate in an original route, Barma suggested.

"What’s different about the Club Q shooting that might shift the debate is that it was clearly motivated by hate — the killer faces bias-motivated crime as well as murder charges in Colorado," she said. "This might prompt further conversation on how guns make hate more dangerous and deadly.”