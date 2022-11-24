U.S.: Details emerge surrounding Walmart shooter

Authorities identify five of the six victims killed in a shooting rampage in Virginia

Authorities have identified five of the six people who were killed in a Walmart in the U.S. state of Virginia after the store's manager began firing Tuesday night before killing himself.

All six of those victims were employed at the store in Chesapeake. The victims named include Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson, according to a press release from the City of Chesapeake. The sixth victim was a 16-year-old boy who authorities declined to name due to him being a minor.

“The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the ‘City That Cares’ and now, more than ever, we know our City will show up and care for those who need it most,” the release said. “Please join us in praying for the family and friends of these community members who we have lost.”

Meanwhile the home of the gunman, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, was searched by a local SWAT team. Police were still trying to determine a possible motive.

Virginia DMV/Chesapeake Police via AP Andre Bing

Bing was an overnight supervisor who had worked there since 2010.

The shooting took place in the store's break room. Authorities said that he entered armed with a handgun and several magazines. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

"He just literally looked around the room and just shot. People were dropping to the floor," Walmart employee Brianna Tyler said.

Around 50 people were inside the Walmart when the attack occurred.